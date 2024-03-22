Last month, Take Offense announced their new album T.O.tality and released “Greetings From Below.” The Chula Vista thrash band is back today with “Assassination.”

“‘Assassination’ embodies our mission to be truthful and give everything that you have,” frontman Anthony Herrera said in a statement. The song comes with a video directed by Nicholas Hipa, which Herrera explains “is a metaphor. The assassin in the video represents anyone and anything trying to stop us — it ain’t happening.”



T.O.tality is out 5/10 on MNRK Heavy.