Take Offense – “Assassination”

Becky DiGiglio

New Music March 22, 2024 12:10 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Take Offense – “Assassination”

Becky DiGiglio

New Music March 22, 2024 12:10 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Take Offense announced their new album T.O.tality and released “Greetings From Below.” The Chula Vista thrash band is back today with “Assassination.”

“‘Assassination’ embodies our mission to be truthful and give everything that you have,” frontman Anthony Herrera said in a statement. The song comes with a video directed by Nicholas Hipa, which Herrera explains “is a metaphor. The assassin in the video represents anyone and anything trying to stop us — it ain’t happening.”

Watch the video below.

T.O.tality is out 5/10 on MNRK Heavy.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande’s 98-Year-Old Grandma Breaks Record For Oldest Person To Hit The Hot 100

4 days ago 0

Beyoncé Shares Cowboy Carter Album Cover, Addresses Criticism Of Her Making Country Music

3 days ago 0

Mo Troper Dropped By Label, Management, Publicist Following Abuse Allegations From Ex-Partner

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest