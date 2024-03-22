Last year, The Story So Far returned with “Big Blind” (which made my list of Favorite Songs Of 2023). Today, the Bay Area pop-punk crew announced their new album I Want To Disappear and shared “Letterman.”

Produced by Jon Markson, I Want To Disappear follows 2018’s Proper Dose and includes “Big Blind.” The band will also be on the road this summer supporting A Day To Remember alongside Four Year Strong, Scowl, Militarie Gun, and Pain Of Truth. Watch the “Letterman” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All This Time”

02 “Watch You Go”

03 “Letterman”

04 “Jump The Gun”

05 “Big Blind”

06 “Nothing To Say”

07 “Keep You Around”

08 “You’re Still In My Way”

09 “White Shores”

10 “I Want To Disappear”

TOUR DATES:

06/06 – Waite Park , MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park *

06/09 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater *

06/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

06/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

06/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort *

06/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

06/23 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

06/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

06/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

06/28 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

06/29 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

06/30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

07/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #

07/03 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre #

07/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

07/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater #

07/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum #

07/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center ^

07/10 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

07/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

07/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds ^

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/19 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/24 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater ^

07/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion ^

07/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

* with Militarie Gun

# with Pain Of Truth

^ with Scowl

I Want To Disappear is out 6/21 on Pure Noise.