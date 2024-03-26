Crumb have announced a new album, AMAMA, which will be released in May. It’s the psych-rock band’s follow-up to 2021’s Ice Melt, and it was produced with Jonathan Rado and Johnscott Sanford in Los Angeles. “Crushxd,” which came out last year, is on the album, and today they’re sharing its title track.

“AMAMA is dedicated to my namesake, my grandmother, whose voice is sampled throughout the song,” the band’s Lila Ramani shared. “A video sent to me over WhatsApp of her singing originally inspired the melody and ethos of the song, from which I built its glitchy, warped foundation. It’s a love song!”

“My partner and Crumb’s creative director [Abraham El Makawy] directed the video, which combines his family’s archival footage of the neighborhood we grew up in, home videos from the band, as well as drawings from 900 fans who helped us animate the last part of the video,” Ramani continued. “The song is the title track and spiritual center of our new album.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “From Outside A Window Sill”

02 “Side By Side”

03 “The Bug”

04 “AMAMA”

05 “Genie”

06 “Crushxd”

07 “Nightly News”

08 “(Alone In) Brussels”

09 “Sleep Talk”

10 “Dust Bunny”

11 “Swarmed”

12 “XXX”

AMAMA is out 5/17 via Crumb Records.