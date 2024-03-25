American Culture – “Survive”

Josh Massara

New Music March 25, 2024 9:53 AM By James Rettig

Last month, the Denver band American Culture announced a new album Hey Brother, It’s Been A While, and shared its lead single “Let It Go,” which featured vocals from Midwife. The album, in part, deals with co-leader Michael Stein’s experience with homelessness and addiction last year, and Stein leads up new song “Survive,” which jangles along with the hook: “I still don’t wanna live forever, but I think I’d like to survive.” Listen below.

Hey Brother, It’s Been A While is out 5/3 via Convulse Records.

