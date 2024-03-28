Last year, Drop Nineteens returned with Hard Light, their first album since 1993’s National Coma. Today, the Boston shoegaze crew is announcing a reissue of their beloved debut album Delaware and sharing a new song called “Nest” as well as a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “White Dress.”

“I was admittedly late to Lana,” bandleader Greg Ackell said in a statement. “But this track got me and it just won’t let go, so I decided to bring it to the band. The band looked at me a little sideways when I suggested covering Lana Del Rey’s ‘White Dress,’ but the moment we started running through what I had in mind together, they locked in on it.”

About “Nest,” he added:

“Nest” was originally intended to either open or close our album Hard Light. When we realized we had a better opener and closer, we were unable to find the right place for it on the album. It’s an apt closer as B-side to “White Dress,” because it’s the the last song Drop Nineteens will be releasing for a while, or perhaps ever, because you know, you never know… The ruminative lyrics make it well suited for this position.

The band also reworked the album cover; instead of depicting a girl holding a gun, the artwork has her holding flowers. Ackell offered this statement on the change:

We decided to change the cover image, not so much to self-cancel, but because we simply will not put the image of a young person with a gun in their hand out in the world in today’s climate. To be fair, the concept was probably overstated even in 1992. We love the new cover design, and we are proud to be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of this Delaware reissue to the charity Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence.

Hear “White Dress” and “Nest” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis w/ Greg Mendez

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Hotline TNT

04/19 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise w/ Greg Mendez

04/20 – Brooklyn, NYC @ Warsaw w/ Greg Mendez

04/24 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish w/ Winter

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Balasco w/ Winter

The Delaware reissue is out 6/21 on Wharf Cat.