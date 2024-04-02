Draag – “Orb Weaver”

Draag – “Orb Weaver”

New Music April 2, 2024 11:33 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Draag released Dark Fire Heresy, a hypnotic whirlwind of an album. Today, the Los Angeles shoegaze crew is announcing a new EP called Actually, the quiet is nice. The lead single “Orb Weaver” is out now.

“Jess and I go on night walks in our neighborhood often, probably because there’s no one around and we are obsessed with the eerie nostalgic quality of empty neighborhoods,” Adrian Acosta explained in a statement. “One summer, it was very hard to walk without running into a big orb weaver web. I have a severe fear of spiders. I used the night walks as a form of therapy but it got me in a fearful state instead and dwelling on dark thoughts.”

The group has fittingly signed to Julia’s War, the label run by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. They’re also getting ready to support Wednesday on a tour. Hear “Orb Weaver” below.

TOUR DATES:
05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf  
05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom  
05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard  
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether  
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore  
05/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall  
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre  
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre  
05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center  
05/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM  
05/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre  
05/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Actually, the quiet is nice is out 5/17 on Julia’s War.

