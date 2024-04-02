Last year, Draag released Dark Fire Heresy, a hypnotic whirlwind of an album. Today, the Los Angeles shoegaze crew is announcing a new EP called Actually, the quiet is nice. The lead single “Orb Weaver” is out now.

“Jess and I go on night walks in our neighborhood often, probably because there’s no one around and we are obsessed with the eerie nostalgic quality of empty neighborhoods,” Adrian Acosta explained in a statement. “One summer, it was very hard to walk without running into a big orb weaver web. I have a severe fear of spiders. I used the night walks as a form of therapy but it got me in a fearful state instead and dwelling on dark thoughts.”

The group has fittingly signed to Julia’s War, the label run by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. They’re also getting ready to support Wednesday on a tour. Hear “Orb Weaver” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

05/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

05/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Actually, the quiet is nice is out 5/17 on Julia’s War.