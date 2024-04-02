Last month, La Luz announced their new album News Of The Universe and shared “Strange World.” Today, the Seattle indie rock quartet is back with the ruminative sprawl “Poppies.”

About the track, bandleader Shana Cleveland said, “‘Poppies’ is about the surreal feeling of going through the horror and isolation of a cancer diagnosis and treatment and then suddenly being out in the bright world again, trying to make sense of it all, feeling like I’m walking through a waking dream, seeing the first wildflowers come out and feeling a similar sense of rebirth.”

Hear “Poppies” below.

News Of The Universe is out 5/24 via Sub Pop.