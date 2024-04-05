The producer Wheezy is not to be confused with Lil Wayne, aka Weezy F. Baby, but the pair do have an album together in the works. Weezy vs. Wheezy was originally tapped for release today, and it most certainly has not been released. We do, however, get to hear a song from the album featuring Young Thug, one of Wayne’s most prolific disciples, who is currently in the midst of an excruciatingly dragged-out RICO trial.

There used to be tension between the two rap greats — Thugger titled 2015’s transcendent Barter 6 in homage to Lil Wayne, but Wayne didn’t much appreciate the gesture at a time when he was struggling to get his own Carter V album released, and a shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus from that same year made it into Young Thug’s trial as evidence. But the existence of “Bless” suggests things might be patched up. Hear it below.

Who knows when Weezy vs. Wheezy will happen.