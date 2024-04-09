The Lemon Twigs are sharing their new album A Dream Is All We Know in less than a month. So far, the Long Island brothers have shared “My Golden Years,” “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place,” and “A Dream Is All I Know.” Today, they’re back with “How Can I Love Her More?”

“How Can I Love Her More?” is a jaunty, nostalgic love song, as theatrical and indebted to British Invasion bands as the previous singles. Hear it below.

A Dream Is All We Know is out 5/3 via Captured Tracks.