Last month, the Lemon Twigs announced their new album A Dream Is All We Know on Fallon after performing the single “My Golden Years.” Later, they shared “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place,” and today they’re back with the title track. It comes with a video produced by the Long Island brothers themselves, as well as summer tour dates.

“This song is about impermanence and the dreamlike nature of our day to day lives,” Brian D’Addario said in a statement. “It was written when I was feeling a strong sense of unreality in my kitchen. Unfortunately, ‘Unreality In My Kitchen’ didn’t have much of a ring to it so we had to go with ‘A Dream Is All I Know’ as the title.”

Below, watch the “A Dream Is All We Know” video and check out their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

05/04 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ King

05/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Pour House

05/10 – Sanford, FL @ Tuffys Music Box

05/11 – Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage

05/12 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

05/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

05/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/17 – Lexington, KY @ The Burf

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

05/25 – Guimarães, Portugal @ CCVF

05/26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV

05/28 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Copérnico

05/29 – Bilbao, Spain @ Kafe Antzokia

05/30 – Zaragoza, Spain @ Sala Oasis

06/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

08/29-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

A Dream Is All We Know is out 5/3 via Captured Tracks.