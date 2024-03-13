The Lemon Twigs – “A Dream Is All I Know”
Last month, the Lemon Twigs announced their new album A Dream Is All We Know on Fallon after performing the single “My Golden Years.” Later, they shared “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place,” and today they’re back with the title track. It comes with a video produced by the Long Island brothers themselves, as well as summer tour dates.
“This song is about impermanence and the dreamlike nature of our day to day lives,” Brian D’Addario said in a statement. “It was written when I was feeling a strong sense of unreality in my kitchen. Unfortunately, ‘Unreality In My Kitchen’ didn’t have much of a ring to it so we had to go with ‘A Dream Is All I Know’ as the title.”
Below, watch the “A Dream Is All We Know” video and check out their tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
05/04 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/05 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall
05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ King
05/09 – Charleston, SC @ The Pour House
05/10 – Sanford, FL @ Tuffys Music Box
05/11 – Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage
05/12 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
05/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
05/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/17 – Lexington, KY @ The Burf
05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
05/25 – Guimarães, Portugal @ CCVF
05/26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV
05/28 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Copérnico
05/29 – Bilbao, Spain @ Kafe Antzokia
05/30 – Zaragoza, Spain @ Sala Oasis
06/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
08/29-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
A Dream Is All We Know is out 5/3 via Captured Tracks.