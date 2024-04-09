Camera Obscura are preparing to release their new album, Look To The East, Look To The West, next month. We’ve heard “Big Love” and “We’re Gonna Make It In A Man’s World,” and today the Scottish indie pop band is sharing “Liberty Print.”

“I like ‘Liberty Print’ because I think it’s the song that sounds most unlike anything we’ve done before,” Tracyanne Campbell said in a statement. “It introduces a new direction. It sounds fresh and exciting, and it introduces Donna [Maciocia] on keys in a big way. It was important to us that if we were to have a new player, that she be allowed to make her own creative stamp on the songs.”

Hear the song below.

Look To The East, Look To The West is out 5/3 on Merge.