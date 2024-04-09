Camera Obscura – “Liberty Print”
Camera Obscura are preparing to release their new album, Look To The East, Look To The West, next month. We’ve heard “Big Love” and “We’re Gonna Make It In A Man’s World,” and today the Scottish indie pop band is sharing “Liberty Print.”
“I like ‘Liberty Print’ because I think it’s the song that sounds most unlike anything we’ve done before,” Tracyanne Campbell said in a statement. “It introduces a new direction. It sounds fresh and exciting, and it introduces Donna [Maciocia] on keys in a big way. It was important to us that if we were to have a new player, that she be allowed to make her own creative stamp on the songs.”
Hear the song below.
Look To The East, Look To The West is out 5/3 on Merge.