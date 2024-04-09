Camera Obscura – “Liberty Print”

New Music April 9, 2024 12:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Camera Obscura – “Liberty Print”

New Music April 9, 2024 12:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Camera Obscura are preparing to release their new album, Look To The East, Look To The West, next month. We’ve heard “Big Love” and “We’re Gonna Make It In A Man’s World,” and today the Scottish indie pop band is sharing “Liberty Print.”

“I like ‘Liberty Print’ because I think it’s the song that sounds most unlike anything we’ve done before,” Tracyanne Campbell said in a statement. “It introduces a new direction. It sounds fresh and exciting, and it introduces Donna [Maciocia] on keys in a big way. It was important to us that if we were to have a new player, that she be allowed to make her own creative stamp on the songs.”

Hear the song below.

Look To The East, Look To The West is out 5/3 on Merge.

Related

Maudlin Career Revisited: Tracyanne Campbell On The Return Of Camera Obscura
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Grateful Dead With Amber Coffman On SiriusXMU

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”

2 days ago 0

St. Vincent Names The Cover Song That’s “The Worst Thing In The World”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest