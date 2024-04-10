Mallory Hawk is best known for fronting Brooklyn punk crew Customer, as well as playing in indie folk project Trace Mountains. Today, the New York indie musician is sharing her debut solo singles, “All Your Troubles” and “Run Until They Catch You.”

“I wrote ‘All Your Troubles’ after a brief visit home to North Carolina,” Hawk said in a statement. “I was staying in my childhood bedroom surrounded by my old tchotchkes and started trimming my bangs with a dull pair of child scissors I used all throughout grade school. I lit a candle and the nostalgia of my past felt all-consuming. I stayed up all night writing the song, veering between intensity and catharsis while confronting my guarded feelings about family tragedy.”

In 2021, Hawk began recording an EP in Naugatuck, Connecticut after racking up over 40 unreleased demos. “It felt safer to never finish or release my music, and consistently open shows for my friends so I could still perform,” she explained. “But as my songwriting has evolved, I’d open my eyes after performing a new song and people were tearing up.”

She added, “For better or for worse, emo music changed my life, but it created a complicated relationship with songwriting for a teenage girl. I felt the need to prove to myself that I could write, record, and play every instrument for my music. I did just that, and it taught me an important lesson — knowing when to ask for help.”

The emo aura shines through on the haunting “Run Until They Catch You”; hear that track and watch the video for “All Your Troubles” below.