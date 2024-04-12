In 2022, Chicago emo four-piece Demo Division released their debut EP Wish You Were Here, a collection of four songs that burst with cathartic, clamorous instrumentation and draw influence from their predecessors Basement, Joyce Manor, and Superheaven. Today, the band is back with the announcement of another EP entitled Sunken Skin. “Wanted2Try” is out now.

“Wanted2Try” is harsher than the tracks on Wish You Were Here, with grungier guitars and a sharper sound. Sunken Skin was recorded over two sessions in 2023. It was produced, mixed and mastered by Joe Scaletta at Word Of Mouth Recordings. Check out “Wanted2Try” below.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/sunken-skin">Sunken Skin by DEMO DIVISION</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Control”

02 “Figure It Out”

03 “Wasting All My Time”

04 “Wanted2Try”

Sunken Skin is out 5/3 on New Morality Zine.