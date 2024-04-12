Demo Division – “Wanted2Try”

Louie Mind In Chains

New Music April 11, 2024 11:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Demo Division – “Wanted2Try”

Louie Mind In Chains

New Music April 11, 2024 11:50 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, Chicago emo four-piece Demo Division released their debut EP Wish You Were Here, a collection of four songs that burst with cathartic, clamorous instrumentation and draw influence from their predecessors Basement, Joyce Manor, and Superheaven. Today, the band is back with the announcement of another EP entitled Sunken Skin. “Wanted2Try” is out now.

“Wanted2Try” is harsher than the tracks on Wish You Were Here, with grungier guitars and a sharper sound. Sunken Skin was recorded over two sessions in 2023. It was produced, mixed and mastered by Joe Scaletta at Word Of Mouth Recordings. Check out “Wanted2Try” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Control”
02 “Figure It Out”
03 “Wasting All My Time”
04 “Wanted2Try”

Sunken Skin is out 5/3 on New Morality Zine.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ex-Guess Who Frontman Takes Aggressive Legal Action Against Former Bandmates, Forcing Them To Cancel Shows

1 day ago 0

Next Week’s Grateful Dead Cover Band Festival Canceled With No Refunds

3 days ago 0

Metal’s Stadium Class Is Less Metal Than Ever

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest