Last month, King Hannah announced their new album Big Swimmer and released the title track, which featured Sharon Van Etten. Today, the Liverpool indie rock duo is sharing “Davey Says” with a music video directed by Craig Whittle.

“’Davey Says’ is our ode to 90s, American indie garage rock,” the band said in a statement. “We wanted this to be a raucous, fuzzy, light-hearted moment in the album, but to still have that feeling of ‘youcandoanything-ness’. The opening line ‘Meet me before the party, I don’t want to walk in alone’ is our attempt at that classic American 90’s imagery, of coming-of-age nostalgia and romance, of late warm summer nights when the future is draped in front of you.”

The 90s influence is obvious in the best way with grungy guitars and indifferent vocal delivery, all captured in the video as an easygoing performance in a garage. Check it out below.

Big Swimmer is out 5/31 via City Slang.