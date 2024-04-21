Blur Announce “This Is Probably Our Last Gig” At Second Coachella Show

Last weekend, an unenthusiastic crowd for Blur at Coachella irritated Damon Albarn to the point where he said on stage, “You’re never seeing us again so you might as well fucking sing this.” It was their first big American concert in nine years. Last night for the second weekend of Coachella, Albarn said the show was probably their last.

Before playing the finale “Tender,” Albarn said to the audience, “In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig.” He also clarified that the decision is “no reflection on Coachella — I love Coachella, it’s beautiful.”

Last year, the Britpop greats released The Ballad Of Darren, their first album since 2015’s The Magic Whip. In an interview last year, Albarn said he was done with the reunion: “It is time to wrap up this campaign. It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honor to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah blah blah… I’m not saying I won’t do it again. It was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”