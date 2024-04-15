Blur Tell Unenthusiastic Coachella Crowd “You’re Never Seeing Us Again”

Blur performed at Coachella on Saturday evening, and it was their first big North American show in nine years, save for a warm-up gig for the festival that took place last week. Frontman Damon Albarn has said that he’s done with the current Blur reunion, and it doesn’t seem like the unenthusiastic crowd at Coachella did anything to change his mind.

Video from their set shows Albarn unimpressed with the audience’s reaction, attempting to get them to engage and failing. “You can do better than that,” he said at one point. And a little later on: “You’re never seeing us again so you might as well fucking sing this.” That’s not technically true — Blur will presumably still perform next weekend for Coachella’s second round — but it does not bode well for the immediate future of Blur.

Prior to the show, in an interview with KROQ, the band talked about Coachella attendees, saying that “they’re quite sort of on their own planet.” Albarn performed at Coachella last year with Gorillaz; Blur performed at the fest in 2013 and 2003.

They did do “Song 2,” though — sorry, Liam:

Gotta be of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 11, 2024