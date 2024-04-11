Before last night, Britpop legends Blur hadn’t played on American soil in nine years. Just a few months ago, Damon Albarn said that he was finished with the Blur reunion, at least for now. That turned out to be a misdirect. This weekend, Blur will play Coachella in very prominent spot. On Saturday, they’ll play the festival’s main stage, just before No Doubt and headliner Tyler, The Creator. Last night, the band warmed up for Coachella with a relatively intimate show at the relatively intimate Fox Theater in Pomona. They played a massive, career-spanning 20-song set that included one track they’d never performed before.

The live debut wasn’t a recent Blur song. Instead, it was “Fool’s Day,” which they released as a Record Store Day single way back in 2010 — right before the last time they played Coachella. It sounded good! Watch a fan video below.

Blur also played a few songs with the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers, a Native American group based in California. One of those songs was “Death Of A Party,” from their 1997 self-titled album, which they hadn’t played live in a decade. Here’s a video of that one:

DEATH IF A PARTYFHEBS pic.twitter.com/knDajpC29R — Nai 🇹🇹𓆏 🍉 (@kidanaiah) April 11, 2024

Jockstrap, another British band on the Coachella lineup, opened last night’s show. Blur opened their set with “St. Charles Square,” and they brought an audience member up onstage to do “Parklife” with them. Other songs from the set included all-time bangers like “Beetlebum,” “Coffee & TV,” “Girls & Boys,” “Song 2,” “This Is A Low,” “Tender,” and closing track “The Universal.”