Blur Announce California Show Before Coachella

News February 21, 2024 3:51 PM By James Rettig

Blur are playing Coachella this year, and that will be one of the band’s first US shows in nine years. But their Coachella appearances won’t be the first. Today, the band has announced that they’re doing a California show right before the fest. Blur will play the Fox Theater in Pomona, CA on April 10, right before their Coachella sets on April 13 and 20. Tickets for that show will be on sale at noon on Friday, March 1 — details here.

Late last year, before those Coachella dates were announced, Damon Albarn said that he was done with the Blur reunion. The band released a new album, The Ballad Of Darren, last year.

