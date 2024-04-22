Evilgiane, founder of the fast-rising New York rap collective Surf Gang, is quickly establishing a rep as one of the most restlessly inventive producers in the game. Last year, Evilgiane produced singles like the Kendrick Lamar/Baby Keem collab “The Hillbillies” and Earl Sweatshirt’s “Making The Band (Danity Kane).” This year, Evilgiane released his #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 mixtape, and now he’s got a new collaborative project with the Maryland-born and Georgia-based rapper Slimesito.

Slimesito has been making moves in SoundCloud-underground circles for more than a decade, and he’s one of the guests on Evilgiane’s #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 tape. The new collaborative mixtape Evilslime is out next week, and its lead single “Designer Drugz” is a hard, pretty, woozy piece of futuristic rap music that seems to move fast and slow at the same time. Below, check out the “Designer Drugz” video and the Evilslime tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Designer Drugz”

02 “Right Or Wrong”

03 “Bandoleros”

04 “Mona Lisa”

05 “Top Floor” (Feat. K$upreme)

06 “Make It Home”

07 “Bruise Wayne”

08 “12 02 83”

09 “Top Kapo”

10 “No Stress”

11 “Dr. Evil”

Evilslime is out 5/3 on Surf Gang Records.