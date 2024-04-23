London-based Hong Kong musician Eva Liu, who records as myu ziu, was an Artist To Watch on this website last year, and she’ll release her new album nothing or something to die for next month. We’ve already posted the early tracks “everything to die for,” “the mould,” and “sparky.” Today, she shares another one.

The new miu zyu single “the rules of what an earthling can be” is a deft, slinky ballad. The soft, minimal pulse of the beat sounds like a dancehall track heard from several rooms away, and mui zyu sings over it with a languid sense of assurance. Here’s how mui zyu describes the song:

an alien sprouts in a library and shows us two doors. they assure us one of the doors leads to a better universe. however the other door will drag us back to reality under the never-ending curse of the harmful rulebooks earthlings force upon each other. in this cruel world people’s bodies are policed and their dreams are crushed. thankfully the alien will help us choose the right door.

Check out director Danny Grant’s trippy video below.

nothing or something to die for is out 5/24 on Father/Daughter Records.