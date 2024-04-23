Another Michael announced two new albums last year, and they’re finally coming close to releasing the second one. So far from Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, we’ve heard the lovely title track plus “Mudslide” and “Is There A World?” Today they offer up “Seafood,” an extremely soft-rockin’ indie-pop tune full of references to “waves crashing on the shore.”

Michael Doherty explains the song’s genesis:

I wrote “Seafood” from the perspective of characters in the seafood industry: fishermen, suppliers, restaurant workers, and at-home cooks. I was feeling particularly romantic about seafood at the time, and the song well encapsulates that headspace. In a similar way that writing about music came up on our first album, writing about food feels natural to me. Also we’re so lucky to have one of our biggest influences, Chris Weisman, playing the Yamaha Venova so beautifully on this song. That’s the instrument you’re hearing that sounds like a soprano saxophone. Truly a dream come true to have his playing on one of our recordings, thank you Chris!

Below, watch the “Seafood” video.

Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is out 5/31 via Run For Cover.