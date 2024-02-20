Another Michael – “Is There A World?”

Another Michael – “Is There A World?”

New Music February 20, 2024 10:45 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Another Michael released a new album, Wishes To Fulfill. At the time they announced it, they promised that another album called Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down would follow, and they shared its title track. Today, they’re officially detailing that album, which will be out at the end of May, and they’re sharing another single, “Is There A World?” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I’ve Come Around To That”
02 “Seafood”
03 “Mudslide”
04 “Is There A World?”
05 “I’m Your Roommate”
06 “Another Reindeer”
07 “Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down”
08 “Maureen”
09 “I’m Not Mad Anymore”
10 “The Diner’s Spoon”
11 “Like I Won A Car”

Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is out 5/31 via Run For Cover.

