Another Michael released their album Wishes To Fulfill last fall, and another Another Michael album called Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is coming this spring. The Philly duo announced both projects simultaneously last summer, and they’ve been steadily trickling out music ever since. “Mudslide,” the new single out today, is one of the best, a woozy, crystalline folk-pop tune that refers to both chocolate mudslides and stroopwaffles.

The band’s Michael Doherty explains:

“Mudslide” is all about framing anxiety as something more communal that everyone goes through, as opposed to something you have to go through alone. The title and sonic structure came from collaboration with Alenni Davis and Tyler Bussey. The line about stroopwaffles is a nod to how finally getting what you want doesn’t cure you of your troubles.

Listen below.

Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is out 5/31 via Run For Cover.