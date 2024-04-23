Corridor – “Jump Cut”

Dominic Berthiaume

New Music April 23, 2024 12:30 PM By Tom Breihan

Corridor – “Jump Cut”

Dominic Berthiaume

New Music April 23, 2024 12:30 PM By Tom Breihan

Montreal psych-rockers Corridor knocked our own Chris DeVille on his ass at SXSW, and they’re about to return in a couple of days with Mimi, their first new album in five years. We’ve already posted the early singles “Mourir Demain” and “Mon Argent.” Today, they’ve dropped one last song before the album lands.

“Jump Cut” is a twitchy, wiggy piece of work, with post-punky interlocking guitar riffs and soft-sigh harmony vocals. As a piece of music, it’ll take you on a journey; I really like the madly fluttering synth noises that come in at the end. Winston Hacking directed the track’s trippy, unpredictable video, and you can watch it below.

Mimi is out 4/26 on Sub Pop.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

5 days ago 0

Grimes Promises Better Performance At Coachella’s Second Weekend, Teases Return To Music After Nearly Retiring “To Do AI”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “The Monster” (Feat. Rihanna)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest