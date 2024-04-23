Montreal psych-rockers Corridor knocked our own Chris DeVille on his ass at SXSW, and they’re about to return in a couple of days with Mimi, their first new album in five years. We’ve already posted the early singles “Mourir Demain” and “Mon Argent.” Today, they’ve dropped one last song before the album lands.

“Jump Cut” is a twitchy, wiggy piece of work, with post-punky interlocking guitar riffs and soft-sigh harmony vocals. As a piece of music, it’ll take you on a journey; I really like the madly fluttering synth noises that come in at the end. Winston Hacking directed the track’s trippy, unpredictable video, and you can watch it below.

Mimi is out 4/26 on Sub Pop.