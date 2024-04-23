At the end of this week, St. Vincent will release new album All Born Screaming. Our pal Ryan Leas says it’s a return to form (though many of you have since insisted that Daddy’s Home did not leave Annie Clark in need of a comeback), and early singles “Broken Man” and “Flea” have backed up Clark’s talk of a return to her favored sonic vocabulary.

In his review, Ryan noted that “Big Time Nothing” — the album’s final pre-release single, out today — “sounds like U2’s ‘Numb’ done by INXS, its spoken-word mantra verses giving way to a squelching funk chorus. The sounds — often calamitous yet mechanistic percussion, snarling guitars, warped synths, Clark’s voice crystal and liquid above it all— are all quintessentially St. Vincent.” Now that the song is here, listen below and see if that tracks.

All Born Screaming is out 5/3 via Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group.