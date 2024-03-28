St. Vincent – “Flea” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

St. Vincent – “Flea” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

Despite what my brain keeps telling me every time I read the headline, Flea is not on the new St. Vincent song. The song is called “Flea.” It does not involve the famed Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist. It does, however, feature a rock celebrity in the person of Dave Grohl. As is often the case with these guest appearances, Mr. Foo Fighters returns to his Nirvana capacity here, banging the drums while the brilliant journeyman Justin Meldal-Johnsen holds down the bass. The rest is all Annie Clark, who takes the opportunity to declare, “You will be mine for eternity.”

“Flea” is the second single from St. Vincent’s new album All Born Screaming, following last month’s “Broken Man.” Hear it below, where you can also find newly announced tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
05/22 — Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater *
05/24 – Napa, CA @ Bottlerock
05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
05/26 – Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars Ballroom *
06/07-09 – Hilvarnbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/08 – Viby, DK @ Northside 2024
08/08 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
08/09 – Carnation, WA @ Thing!
08/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum $
08/13 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $
08/14 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series $
08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
09/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
09/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
09/13 — Washington D.C. @ Anthem ^
09/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall %
09/16 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater %
09/20 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater %

*Momma supports
# Spoon supports
$ Eartheater supports
^ Yves Tumor supports
% Dorian Electra supports

All Born Screaming is out 4/26 on Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group/

