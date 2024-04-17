Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent All Born Screaming

Annie Clark is course-correcting. She’s not pulling the classic rockstar move of readily disowning that last record people didn’t like so much and promising the new one is way better. Nevertheless, you can hear that sentiment at work on All Born Screaming, her seventh album under the St. Vincent moniker. After a career of transformations yielded a rare misstep in 2021’s Daddy’s Home, the stakes of reinvention were different this time. All Born Screaming is not the sound of St. Vincent becoming yet another character, but the sound of Annie Clark rediscovering herself.

Daddy’s Home was arguably the first misfire of Clark’s career. Clark had long since become one of the most acclaimed artists of her generation, stacking up albums that zigged and zagged from one another while maintaining a high degree of quality control. She was also uniquely adept at sculpting the narrative of St. Vincent with each new iteration. Yet on Daddy’s Home, she went theoretically more personal — grappling with her father’s release from prison after a 10-year stint following involvement in a stock manipulation scheme — but cloaked everything in artifice that, for the first time, teetered into nostalgic cosplay rather than her own visionary lexicon. All Born Screaming arrives, if not with a stark dismissal of Daddy’s Home, then an implicit acknowledgment of the album’s flaws and divisiveness. Everything about All Born Screaming feels like a heel turn.

In the last couple months, Clark has been doing the requisite rollout press, but the approach is noticeably different. She spends a lot of time explaining that for years she was playing with ideas of persona, but All Born Screaming is the sound of what’s inside of her. “I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary,” she told Mojo back in February, during an early glimpse of the album. At the same time, she won’t explain the meaning of these songs, after its predecessor’s over-conceptualization suffocated the proceedings. Clark has given thematic broadstrokes but leaves the rest of the album up to fans’ interpretation: Here is a pure, bold presentation of St. Vincent, nearly 20 years in.

If Clark hadn’t already used the self-titled album move to cap off her ascension, she could’ve used it now for her reclamation. All Born Screaming is the first time Clark has decided to produce all on her own, which gave her the leeway to labor over these songs obsessively all alone, in her studio; she claims to have tracked certain vocal parts a hundred times. She still left the door open for collaboration along the way, inviting trusted pals like Cate Le Bon and producer/sideman extraordinaire Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Dave Grohl plays drums on two tracks. It all makes sense. The album begins to feel like Clark finding her way back home.

All Born Screaming is perhaps the first moment since Clark’s shape-shifting tendencies kicked off that you could say, simply, “It sounds like a St. Vincent album.” Many favored adjectives make their triumphant comeback: melted, caustic, cerebral. The album primarily feels like a fusion of the core/peak St. Vincent albums — Strange Mercy, St. Vincent, and Masseduction. And as those albums ran the gamut from silvery anesthesia to lurid pink latex, All Born Screaming gets down to elemental forms at the cross-section of those polarities. Clark has said the album is black and white and all the colors of fire. Stark, vivid, and probably most importantly — more human.

In its earliest moments, All Born Screaming is surprisingly slow-burn, a curtain rising on post-apocalyptic moments. (Clark herself deemed it “post-plague pop.”) “Hell Is Near” opens the album on a ghostly, eerie note, continued by “Reckless,” a whispery track that finally ignites into a sputtering beat and explosive synths. Then, the album fully bares its teeth with “Broken Man,” the lead single that garnered comparisons to Nine Inch Nails. In general, this sets the tone for the album. There are scathing, feral outbursts, yet less than the album’s initial previews might’ve suggested. Those moments are meted out carefully; much of All Born Screaming is really the sound of Clark wandering haunted passages looking for the exit.