So far, From Indian Lakes have previewed their new album Head Void with the astonishing singles “The Flow” (which was named one of our Best Songs Of The Week) and “The Lines.” Today, the dreamy project of Joe Vann is continuing the streak of great tracks with “The Wilderness.”

“The fact that it’s a heavy rock song just takes it to a place for me that is specific to the bands I idolized growing up,” Vann said about “The Wilderness” in a statement. He added that the song is “about how we all feel the same feelings of isolation and loneliness, and sort of encapsulates the different dangers of relationships and being in between them.”

Check out “The Wilderness” below.

Head Void is out 5/15.