Last month, From Indian Lakes announced their new album Head Void and shared “The Flow.” Today, the project of Joe Vann — who’s fittingly based in California’s Indian Lakes Estates — is releasing the groovy shoegaze tidal wave “The Lines” with a music video directed by Mike Adame.

“I think the video taps into the hardcore/punk energy we grew up on that embodies the underlying vibes in FIL songs,” Vann explained in a statement. “Whichever direction the songs go on every album, there’s always a sort of sweaty warehouse/basement/house show influence there as much as the indie or folk stuff that comes out because that’s all we knew coming up.”

Watch it below.

Head Void is out 5/15.