From Indian Lakes, the project led by Joe Vann, has announced a new album called Head Void, the follow-up to 2019’s Dimly Lit. Vann recorded it at his home studio in California, and it was mastered by Will Yip. Today, he’s sharing its lead single “The Flow,” which he described as “about being stuck in a flow that’s unhealthy, one you need the help of your loved ones to pull you out of.”

“This session began a few years back in NYC as a jam based around the synth riff that is now blended with the guitars in the final mix,” Vann continued. “At the time I was really into it, but couldn’t really shape and Vox melodies. Once I opened it again and started playing guitar over it, I started working out the Vox and it instantly became one of my favorite songs FIL has ever done. I knew it would have to be the first thing people hear on the new record.”

Check it out below.

Head Void is out 5/15.