dust – “Trust U See”

Australia post-punk five-piece dust formed in 2020 and spent last year releasing their debut EP, et cetera, etc, and opening for Interpol and Bloc Party. Today, the band is sharing the spectral song “Trust U See.”

“Trust U See,” as per dust, is an “alarming and visceral sonic exploration of both literal and underlying feelings.” They continued:

Justin [Teale]’s literal lyrical recount of searching for pain relief and feeling frustrated is paralleled with metaphorical messages of trust, relationships and frustration. ‘Trust U See’ became a staple opening song in the live set, forming it organically into the final version of the song before taking it to the studio. We were able to have a new outlook on recording and experimentation. It was our first time recording properly in a studio and we were able to be very hands on and take time in post production to get the song to express what we wanted.

dual is guitarist-vocalists Gabriel Stove and Justin Teale, bassist Liam Smith, guitarist and saxophonist Adam Ridgway, and drummer Kye Cherry. Last week, they unleashed a remix of et cetera, etc featuring Godriguez, 700 Feel, GAUCI, Fritz, baby bruh, and Soul Wun. About that, the group said it was an “exciting opportunity to collaborate with some of our favorite artists and show our interest in genres outside our own.”

“We intentionally withheld prompts or any guide and let each artist take any angle they wanted, with whichever song, and show their own sound,” they continued. “We wanted each song to be different and contrast each other while still keeping the energy of the original on the EP.”

Watch the “Trust U See” video below.

TOUR DATES:

04/27 – Eora / Sydney, AU @ Bootleggers

05/03 – Naarm / Melbourne, AU @ The Nightcat

10/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

10/20 – Copenhagen, DE @ The Koncerthuset

10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/01 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls

11/02 – Manchester, UK @ The Apollo

11/04 – Glasglow, UK Royal Concert Hall

11/05 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 City Hall

11/07 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

11/08 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/10 – Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena