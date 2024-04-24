Ellis will release her album No Place That Feels Like on Friday, and today she’s sharing “Home,” the song that ostensibly completes the title phrase. It finds Linnea Siggelkow making tasteful of Auto-Tune, nudging her moody indie rock in a hyperpop direction without making any kind of ill-advised leap.

A statement from Siggelkow:

this song, “home,” is the thesis of this record. growing up, my family moved a lot, and even in my adult life i’ve struggled to stay in the same place for very long. i think ultimately i have just been searching for a place to belong, both in a geographical sense, but also conceptually. i think it’s what we all sort of want. what that means has changed for me over and over. i’m still just trying to figure it out.

Director Justin Singer’s “Home” video doubles as the conclusion of a short film that also included “Obliterate Me,” “What I Know Now,” and “It’ll Be Alright.” Watch below.

No Place That Feels Like is out 4/26.