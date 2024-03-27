In January, Linnea Siggelkow announced a new Ellis album called No Place That Feels Like. So far, we’ve heard “Forever,” “Obliterate Me,” and “What I Know Now.” Today, the Ontario indie musician is back with “It’ll Be Alright.”

“When I was writing ‘It’ll Be Alright’ I was thinking about all the parts of myself I have killed to appease other people,” Siggelkow said in a statement. “I think I’ve learned that maybe some of those parts are better off dead, but other parts I will grieve the loss of forever. I dwell on the way I am perceived through someone else’s eyes (which can be a blessing or a curse depending on who’s eyes I’m looking through), and it can be very scary and disorienting when I’m forced to hold a mirror up and realize I don’t recognize myself in it. I’ve struggled with being overly critical of all of my past selves for the decisions that I’ve made, but I am slowly learning to look back at all of those selves with compassion and acknowledge the girl who was just trying her best.”

No Place That Feels Like is out 4/26.