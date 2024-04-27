Ringo Starr Shares EP With The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, Going Country Next

Yesterday, Ringo Starr gave an official release to his new EP, Crooked Boy, which came out as an exclusive vinyl on Record Store Day. Its four tracks were written and produced by Linda Perry and feature the Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi.

The release comes with a video for “Gonna Need Someone,” directed by Johann Rashid and produced by Nick Ventura. Starr previously collaborated with Perry on “Coming Undone” and “Everyone and Everything.”

“I love what Linda did and I think all the songs are all great but one thing I did ask her was to write me a rocker,” the former Beatle said in a statement. “And that’s ‘Gonna Need Someone’ and I love it! Nick Valensi plays guitars on it — and on all of the EP — and he is great.”

Stream the EP and watch the video below.

There’s still more in store. A couple of months ago, Starr revealed in a video update that he’s making a country album. “I was gonna do a country EP, but as things are unfolding, it’s probably gonna be like a real CD,” he says in the clip. “Ten tracks, can you believe it? Haven’t done one of them in a long time.” Watch it below.