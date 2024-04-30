Last year, Suzie True released their sophomore album Sentimental Scum. Last month, the LA rockers shared “Angel Baby,” and today they’re back with “LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!),” produced by Jon Siebels of Eve 6.

“This song is about being a life-long people-pleaser and the difficult journey of trying to learn not to be,” the band said in a statement. “Women are taught to fully give themselves to everyone and everything around them, making everyone else happy and comfortable at the expense of our own happiness, comfort, and sense of self. Most of these lyrics are specifically about losing yourself in a relationship, realizing it, and then working towards healing and rediscovering yourself. It’s about the murky area between loving yourself and loving someone else that feels so easy to get lost in.”

The track starts off sounding like the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” (no complaints about that!) before catapulting into their typical punk-adjacent sound, which they describe as “if the Powerpuff Girls started a Blink-182 cover band.” Check it out below.