Suzie True – “LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!)”

New Music April 30, 2024 1:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Suzie True – “LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!)”

New Music April 30, 2024 1:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Suzie True released their sophomore album Sentimental Scum. Last month, the LA rockers shared “Angel Baby,” and today they’re back with “LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!),” produced by Jon Siebels of Eve 6.

“This song is about being a life-long people-pleaser and the difficult journey of trying to learn not to be,” the band said in a statement. “Women are taught to fully give themselves to everyone and everything around them, making everyone else happy and comfortable at the expense of our own happiness, comfort, and sense of self. Most of these lyrics are specifically about losing yourself in a relationship, realizing it, and then working towards healing and rediscovering yourself. It’s about the murky area between loving yourself and loving someone else that feels so easy to get lost in.”

The track starts off sounding like the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” (no complaints about that!) before catapulting into their typical punk-adjacent sound, which they describe as “if the Powerpuff Girls started a Blink-182 cover band.” Check it out below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Eric Church Addresses Backlash To His Unconventional Stagecoach Set

3 days ago 0

Mysterious Viral ’80s Song “Everybody Knows That” Finally Identified After Three-Year Hunt

2 days ago 0

Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Bruce Springsteen & Bob Dylan At New Orleans Jazz Fest

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest