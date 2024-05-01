Kneecap – “Love Making”

New Music May 1, 2024 2:34 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Kneecap have been building up the hype for their debut album, Fine Art, which arrives in June. The Northern Irish rap trio has shared the Grian Chatten collaboration “Better Way To Live” and brought it to Ireland’s Late Late Show. They also released the title track, and now they’re back with “Love Making.”

In a succinct statement, Kneecap said the track is “baby making music, not much else to define here, inspired by 90s garage tunes.” It also features vocals from Irish singer Nino. Check it out below.

Fine Art is out 6/14 via Heavenly.

