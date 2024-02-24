Watch Kneecap Perform Grian Chatten Collab “Better Way To Live” On Ireland’s Late Late Show

In November, Grian Chatten and Tom Coll of Fontaines DC joined the Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap on “Better Way To Live.” Earlier this week, Kneecap announced their new album Fine Art, which Kneecap told us about in our interview. On Friday, they brought “Better Way To Live” to Ireland’s The Late Late Show.

Neither Chatten nor Coll could be present, but that didn’t hinder Kneecap’s performance. They were also interviewed by Patrick Kielty, and discussed their biopic, their controversial nature, and more. At one point, DJ Próvaí removed his jacket to reveal a jersey for Palestine. “That’s why we’re here — to highlight the genocide that’s happening in Palestine at the moment,” Moglaí Bap said. Watch below.