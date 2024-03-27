Kneecap are getting ready to release their new album Fine Art in June. The Northern Irish rap trio have shared “Better Way To Live” featuring Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten and “Sick In The Head,” and brought both to late-night television. Today, they’re unveiling the title track.

“Fine Art” was inspired by “the mental reaction of the media to our mural unveiling of a police jeep on fire,” according to Mo Chara. He continued:

The mural ended up on the BBC with Steven Nolan who’s like the Piers Morgan of the North of Ireland. They had a massive debate about the painting, and he says, “The band Kneecap claim the mural is just a piece of fine art.” So we sampled it into a dance tune and dropped it in where it kicks. That’s where the title comes from – when we were getting stick about the mural that’s the term we used. Because that’s the best description isn’t it? If you don’t get it, you don’t get it. It’s still fine art.

Hear “Fine Art” below, and read our recent interview with the group here.

Fine Art is out 6/14 on Heavenly.