Hear Two New Amy Aileen Wood Tracks Featuring Fiona Apple On Vocals

Amy Aileen Wood has been Fiona Apple’s touring drummer since 2012. The LA musician drummed on, engineered, and co-produced Apple’s 2020 opus Fetch The Bolt Cutters, and this Friday she’s releasing her debut solo album entitled The Heartening. Three tracks are out now, two of which feature vocals from Apple.

As per Brooklyn Vegan, the opener, “Rolling Stops,” which came out in February, captures Apple vocalizing and scatting to the point of screaming, in typical Apple fashion. On “Time For Everything,” which arrived earlier this month, Apple’s only vocals are her laughter. The album also has contributions from Sebastian Steinberg and John Would, who also appeared on Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Hear the tracks below.

<a href="https://amyaileenwood.bandcamp.com/album/the-heartening">The Heartening by Amy Aileen Wood</a>

The Heartening is out 5/3.