In 2021, Sorry Mom unleashed their debut EP Juno Goes To The Big House, which gained a lot of traction thanks to the TikTok virality of the unhinged opener “I Fucked Yr Mom” (I prefer the downtrodden but still reckless “Officer, That’s Not Mine!”). Last year, the New York indie rock crew shared their first album Babyface. Today, they’re back with the song “But I’m A Quarterback.”

“I was thinking a lot about sports when I wrote this song,” vocalist and guitarist Juno Moreno said in a statement. “This year I joined a softball league and we just won our first game. We have lost all the rest though. I hope the song is good and people like to listen to it.”

Along with Moreno, Sorry Mom has Taryn Gangi on drums. They’ve also announced their signing to Hopeless Records. “But I’m A Quarterback” was produced by Kyle Pulley and it comes with a video directed by Carson and Erik Bloomquist. Watch it below.