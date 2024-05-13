Flavor Flav Steps Up To Sponsor US Women’s Water Polo Team

The antic Public Enemy frontman Flavor Flav has been enjoying life lately. He’s at Taylor Swift shows. He’s meeting Bruce Springsteen. He’s randomly appearing in the stands at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and randomly singing the National Anthem at a Milwaukee Bucks game. He’s on the red carpet at this year’s iHeart Awards, Grammys, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and NFL Honors. Now, he’s sponsoring the US Women’s Water Polo team. Sure! Why not!

Last week, Maggie Steffens, captain of the US Women’s Water Polo team, posted on Instagram about how the team, currently gearing up for this year’s Paris Olympics, needs financial support. As People reports, Flavor Flav stepped up. Flav tells People, “[I heard that] the water polo team needed some type of sponsorship, you know what I’m saying? And Maggie, I heard about a lot of your accomplishments and I applaud you. I heard you got some gold medals and all that great stuff. I want to see you continue that and further that… There’s a lot of women, I’m saying that all they want is just a chance. And all they want to do is feel like they got a chance. So I just wanted to help out, and help give women that chance that they are looking for.”

Maggie Steffens was on the gold medal teams in 2012, 2016, and 2020. In her Instagram post, Steffens wrote that many Olympians, herself included, have to work two or three jobs to continue competing. Flavor Flav’s financial contribution is still being worked out, but his public support could prove even more valuable. He’s already been named the team’s official hypeman. Steffens tells People about her reaction to Flav reaching out: “Is this real, this reality?… To us, to have a Hall Of Famer and somebody like him notice us and be willing to share our story, and to empower our journey, was pretty spectacular.”

Flavor Flav has been talking about his bucket list a lot lately, and this sponsorship, however unlikely, seems like it’s part of that: “By me sponsoring this water polo team, this is going to help me pull something off of my bucket list. You know what? I always wanted to one day go to the Olympic Games and see it and see it live with my eyes, not just on TV… This is going to give me a chance now to come to the Olympic Games so I could see it live. Oh my god, I’m coming to the Games!”