Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav is a widely revered, extremely famous recording artist. He’s almost inarguably the greatest hypeman in rap history, but he’s not exactly known for being a good singer. So when Flav popped up in Milwaukee to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before yesterday’s Bucks game, it was a bit of a surprise. Still, the man tried hard.

The video of Flavor Flav’s National Anthem is a strange, riveting few minutes of film. When footage of Flav’s anthem went viral yesterday, I expected some kind of knowingly awful Roseanne Barr situation. But Flav, it turns out, can actually sing, and he hit some big notes during the Anthem. It was still funny, since he’s still Flavor Flav, and you half-expect him to tell us that we’re blind, baby, blind to the facts mid-line. But no, the man was in Milwaukee to sing.

Flav didn’t entirely crush his Anthem, and I heard at least one lyrical flub in there. But he went all the way in, drawing the song out longer than most actual singers would do. On Twitter, Flav said that the experience was “a long time bucket list item” and that it was “fun.” Watch it below.

The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun! I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying. — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 30, 2023

Flavor Flav’s Anthem was not a good-luck charm for the Milwaukee Bucks who lost last night’s game to the Atlanta Hawks 127-110.