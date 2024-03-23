You’d think at age 74, after more than five decades of fame, Bruce Springsteen would have already met all the other famous people. But no, there are still some fresh celebrity encounters left for the Boss. For instance, Flavor Flav was present at the E Street Band’s show Friday in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Someone captured footage of Flav wilding out during the show, and on the Public Enemy star’s personal TikTok, he shared his own clip of a meet-up with Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt backstage.

Springsteen used the visit to Sin City as an excuse to cover Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” for the first time in 22 years. In other setlist action, the band opened with “Roll Of The Dice” from Human Touch, marking the song’s first appearance since 2017. Check out video of both songs plus the relevant Flavor Flav interactions below.