Roc Marciano Is Ready For His Flowers

Roc raps like someone with their nose up, judging a vintage red wine contest in Southern France. He exudes a luxury sensibility and an innate displeasure at peon enemies who (to paraphrase the brilliantly odd song “The Sauce“) choose to carry themselves more like goldfish than Moby Dick. His unique sound and all the verbose rhyme schemes that come along with it have arguably been a pivotal influence on the stylings of peers including Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, Daringer, the Alchemist, Benny The Butcher, Mach-Hommy, Freddie Gibbs, Nicholas Craven, Larry June, and Your Old Droog. It’s difficult to think of a better rapper/producer.

When presented with the idea that he raps with his nose up, Roc says, “Look, we real snobs up North. No disrespect to anybody else’s culture, but here in New York, ni***s don’t want to see you flipping old cars; it’s more about having the finest modern luxuries!

“We drive new Mercedes Benzes; we wear fur coats from Louis Vuitton; rock fly jewelry; and we get custom clothes from Dapper Dan. We try to dress more like the Egyptian Pharaohs. Ni***s been getting custom gold fronts since I was a kid. I associate rapping with my nose up to Long Island itself; it’s a place where it’s all about being the flyest.”

New album Marciology is among this year’s very best, further evidence of this artist’s enormous impact on the rap game. Lead single “Gold Crossbow” carries a galvanizing pep-talk (“Got more style in my small toe than your whole torso”), while “True Love” sees Roc experiment with deep, dubbed-out reggae bass lines. Mostly created while doing dabs of highly THC-concentrate wax, the resulting songs wither away, giving the sensation of lucid dreaming while stoned out of your mind.

Highlight “Bebe’s Kid” discusses the need to only sleep on silk pillows, with Roc projecting the laidback ease of someone writing their hood memoirs from a luxury villa facing out to the ocean in the Amalfi Coast. Reversing the previous curse of a family name, he says, is a particular priority with Marciology. “As a musician, I’ve contributed to art and culture in ways that really changed things,” Roc says, now full of confidence. “It’s beautiful that my son can see his dad’s impact.” When you overcome a traumatic background, your family name can feel like a burden. So, has he finally changed the narrative? “I’ve done a lot with my family name, yes. Having a respected name is half the battle to success.”

To celebrate the release of Marciology, I spoke at length with Roc on everything from Long Island conspiracies to being a dad, surviving the crack era, and why he feels Black men will always be running in America. The following conversation has been lightly condensed for clarity.

What keeps a rapper and a producer like yourself still experimenting so much in their mid-40s?

ROC MARCIANO: I’d like to say when you work at a high creative level, it’s the Most High who is steering the ship. We’re just a vessel, you know? Some things you don’t have control over; you’re just showing up and God is blessing you with some great moments. You don’t set out to be groundbreaking. Rather, from actually putting in the work, those times end up happening naturally. It’s like going to practice: If you do it enough, you’re going to end up doing something great.

When other artists do the same shit over and over again, that’s just not fun to me. The fun is in the danger! What kid only climbs halfway up a tree? You want to get all the way to the fucking top, because that’s where the fun is, right? It doesn’t matter if you haven’t figured out how to get down… just go there. Like when I first started doing drumless beats, people were scratching their heads and saying: “Who’s gonna fuck with this?” If I fuck with a new sound, eventually a lot of people are gonna start fucking with it too, because I’m usually ahead of the curve.

I wanted to talk about this bar on Marciology‘s title track, where you say that rappers are “stressing over internet fame and we ain’t into those games.” Why is it so important to cut yourself off from all that? Because so many of your peers, I swear they are addicted to social media.

ROC MARCIANO: I’m really a grown man out here, so I don’t have any business running around the internet acting out like all the kids do. How I conduct myself is age-appropriate. You’ve seen how a lot of people ruin their careers from oversharing online, right? This internet shit is just too much, man… it’s just too much for the senses to handle! I don’t love nobody that much that i want to see them every fucking day, posting pictures of their breakfast. Like I love Michael Jackson, but I don’t want to hear him every day, either. Have some time for yourself, because I feel like when you go online with all your issues and your grievances, and you’re just crying online all the time: it just feels like, damn, you don’t have your own personal social life. You don’t have friends you can talk to. Go get your therapist.

There’s always been such a horror sensibility in your work. The strings on a song like “Riding Around” sound like a runaway ghost train, while on “Zig Zag Zig” you famously said, “Dracula bit me, I didn’t bleed.” Long Island is a pretty superstitious place, right? There’s all these urban legends of ancient American Indian ghosts lingering at Lake Ronkonkoma and it being this bottomless pit, while Plum Island is supposed to have the Montauk Project, which was an inspiration for Stranger Things. Would you say that this type of folklore ever comes out in your sound?

ROC MARCIANO: A lot of haunted shit happens in Long Island, for sure; we have the Amityville Horror house here too! The spooky haunted sound isn’t intentional though, it’s more like… I think that that’s just happening subconsciously. Because when you’re writing music more like a movie score, you’re trying to bring people into those dark places, to those emotional spaces, and looking for music and words that describe the weirder feelings. When you talk about Lake Ronkonkoma, it’s crazy because the indigenous names are still attached to a lot of the places like that in Long Island. And, I definitely feel that American Indian philosophy is in alignment with a lot of the things I feel spiritually and believe around Black people really being indigenous to all parts of the earth. If you hear American Indian sounds [in my music], then I am sure it’s a subconscious reflection of my surroundings.

On “Pray 4 Me” you once rapped, “Crack tore the fam apart, but it paid for my first apartment.” Growing up in the crack era taught you so much about hustling, while also ripping so many people away from you. Do you see it as both a gift and a curse?

ROC MARCIANO: Yeah, it definitely was a gift and a curse. On one level it was destroying families, but you also realize it’s an opportunity to change your financial situation for the better. Without having an actual nine to five, well, with crack you could actually live on your own and pay for your lifestyle. That was addictive for me! Especially at such a young age, where I didn’t enjoy school. I had to go through a lot to become the artist that I am today. With my writing, I’m speaking a lot of times from those places of experience.

Even when I was hustling, creativity was still a big part of my life. Expressing myself through creativity, whether it be fashion, music, or break dancing, was everything. When you grow up in the projects, you grow up so close to other people. All your friends live right next door. Some are underneath you, and they’re also parallel to you across the hall. So it feels like you’re always on top of people, you know? It means you notice the differences between you and other people a lot more than the average person does: and yes, I always knew I was special.

This idea of “forever being on the run.” Is that how it feels to be a Black man in America right now?

ROC MARCIANO: Being on the run? That’s real ’cause I’ve spent most of my career on the run. That’s why I didn’t go overseas to perform and things of that nature for such a long time, because I had stuff from my past that was still haunting me. There were cases I hadn’t turned myself in for and it meant I always had to have eyes in the back of my head. It’s all good now and I got my passport, but I still feel like I’m looking over my back, you know?

When you’re driving and there’s police behind you, even though you’re not doing shit, you still get paranoid they will pull you over. In my life, I don’t want for anything. It feels good to get up in the morning and be able to buy any fucking thing you want, you know what I’m saying? But they still see me in a sports car and assume there’s no way this brother should be able to afford that. If you’ve ever lived a criminal lifestyle then that’s always in the back of your mind, even when you move on to better things. You always think the police are going to fuck with you.

I became a dad last year. What’s the biggest thing being a father has taught you?

ROC MARCIANO: There’s no worse feeling than growing up and life smacks you in the face and you’re asking yourself like, man, why did nobody tell me about this? You know what I’m saying? So when you’re in your children’s lives, your job is to make sure you always pass the knowledge down and, you know, assist your children to be better than you ever were. Teach them how to be respectful. To look a man in his eyes when he’s speaking to you! To eat right. The children will grow up and eventually do what the fuck they want to do, but they’ll never be able to come to you and say: ‘yo, why you ain’t tell me this!’

I think your fans are still hoping for a collaborative project with Ka. Whenever you guys get together, the results are pretty special, like with “Sins Of The Father.” Could a full length collaborative album with Ka ever happen?

ROC MARCIANO: Marci and Ka? I think that will definitely happen, because we still talk about it! But our friendship comes before anything else. We’re both really serious about what we do and to make an album work, we need to give it our undivided attention, so time would have to stop, you know? We need the perfect beats. Everything has to be right. But yeah, I’m pretty sure we’ll get to that project with Ka in the future. If you think I’m a perfectionist though, he’s 10 times fussier.

I always sensed you secretly like to sing like Big on “Playa Hater.” Looking ahead, could an album with nothing but you singing ever be a possibility?

ROC MARCIANO: Why not? I would love to do that. But I want it to be honest as well. I’d have to sit down and collect production that feels like it is comfortable and fits me vocally to sing on. I’m looking forward to doing that at some point, for sure. I believe if you’re just trying to regurgitate yourself musically, that’s just plain boring. I didn’t sign up to this rap shit to bore myself to death.

And finally, I always wondered, did you really cut your thumbs from counting too much money…like you said on “Jungle Fever“? Did that actually happen in real life?

ROC MARCIANO: Old papercuts on the thumbs and stuff like that from counting cash? Hell yeah! I love that shit. It’s a good sign.