Rapsody Is Busy Turning Poison Into Joy

“Never knew a different life/ Because no one was there to show her,” rapped North Carolina’s Rapsody with real purpose on the underrated 2012 song “In The Town.”

Her vocals are the perfectly weighted mix of honeyed empathy and desperate concern for all the working-class women caught up in tragic inner-city cycles (including prostitution and drug addiction). Over a pensively sad yet surprisingly nostalgic soul-rap instrumental produced by mentor 9th Wonder, Rapsody (real name Marlanna Evans) ponders whether had someone actually been there – “to take her by the shoulders and tell her she was beautiful” – things could have worked out differently.

The 41-year-old agrees when I say these lines carry her mission statement as an artist. “I call it being a compass and helping other people find a light back to themselves. When we go far out and get lost, there’s pieces of light that bring us back home, right?” Rapsody explains. “And that’s what I feel like my space is within this hip-hop culture: I’m the lighthouse for people.”

These aforementioned lyrics tell you everything you need to know about Rapsody’s approach to writing raps. She’s won high-profile fans (including Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder, and Jay-Z) due to the way her music consistently helps people learn to love their own shadow, no matter how dark it is (like she did on a knockout guest verse for Kendrick Lamar’s “Complexion“). She’s also a pretty fearless musical force; when she risked a rap rework of Kate Bush’s pitch perfect “This Woman’s Work,” it somehow didn’t sound corny.

Raised in North Carolina’s Snow Hill, a bible belt town in the Green County area with surprisingly lofty ambitions (it is the smallest town in the United States to ever field a professional baseball team, for example), as well as a deep-set, family-orientated sense of community, Rapsody says her imagination was forced to be brighter than the Generation X hip-hop kids from other states.

“In New York or the other big cities you can catch a Broadway play or go to Disneyland when you get bored, but I am currently sitting inside the house where I grew up, and I can see things like forests, corn crops, and tobacco fields. There isn’t much of a music scene, you know?” she explains, revealing her raps started out as diary-like poetry as a teenager. “Growing up I remember going out to the [neighboring] woods and there being swing seats made from buckets. At night, it’s really quiet here: just you, God, and the stars. This environment helped me become a visionary, though… as it forces your imagination to be a lot brighter. The area allows you to be quiet and more reflective.”

A “pro-Black” father also instilled a thirst for knowledge, which has a direct line into Rapsody’s probing, historically curious style of rapping: “For Christmas everybody else would be watching Home Alone, but we would all be watching Roots. Dad made sure I was always connected to my history [as a Black woman].”

Career best projects like 2017’s Laila’s Wisdom and 2014’s Beauty And The Beast presented witty punchlines; unorthodox, free jazz-like flows; and spiritual prophecies, all side-by-side. Rapsody made music to inspire the lighting of sage candles, rather than go on a spending spree at Supreme or Balenciaga. “I got a car that doesn’t go fast/ Pushing it to the limit” were the relatable lines at the core of breezy Mac Miller collaboration, “Extra Extra.” The late rapper taught Rapsody how to relax when making music. “Mac would walk around eating a piece of pizza, then go rap the craziest shit,” she says. “Completely relaxed and carefree.”

Over the years Rapsody has also held her own on duets with fierce top tier male rap lyricists including Black Thought, Jay Electronica, GZA, Big Daddy Kane, Nipsey Hussle, and Busta Rhymes — the career goal has been to sound so accomplished rapping that people look beyond the fact she has ovaries. Yet with the brilliant new project, Please Don’t Cry (out today to follow up 2019’s Eve, a concept album that immortalized powerful Black women throughout history), it’s quickly apparent Rapsody has become a little exhausted by having to fight such an uphill battle.

Amid the wavy Dilla-esque drums of obvious album highlight “Asteroids,” the beat’s warm sheen inspires a reflective exploration of the gender divide that still defines American hip-hop’s hierarchy. “If I had a dick, I would be in the greatest debates,” Rapsody complains. On another scathing new song, “Diary Of A Mad Bish,” she raps, “Everything is cookie cutter/ We seen too much ass/ It ain’t special anymore/ Like breathing or taking a bath… it’s everyday shit”.

These are refreshingly honest bars that should hopefully start a new dialogue over who really profits from the hyper sexualization of Black female bodies, or the persistent framing of scantily clad rap music videos as “feminist.” First single “Stand Tall” complains of how rap peers have often assumed Rapsody was a lesbian, just because she rocks short hair or prefers to wear baggy clothing. So many of the sounds are about blowing apart expectations.

In the past, Rapsody’s eternally wise rapping presence might have made you feel like you were sitting down for a meeting about life with the Oracle in The Matrix. Yet on these new songs, she sounds less scared about ruffling feathers and more visceral vocally. This could have something to do with the fact it’s the first LP she’s ever sequenced entirely by herself; you’re seeing Rapsody’s truth, warts and all. Recorded after having her heart broken and “lots of crying,” and while excavating demons during the reflective times of those isolating COVID-19 lockdowns back in 2020, the music’s anger gradually transitions into self-love, giving us pearls of wisdom from legendary guests like Erykah Badu and Lil Wayne.

Despite the self-immolation of some of the earlier songs, the latter half of the album feels like its creator has risen out the ashes like a Phoenix, finally re-discovering her confidence. In a world where the following word is passed around way too easily by critics, it’s fair to say this album is a genuinely cathartic experience. “God’s Light” takes a soul-cleansing sample of reggae revitalist Chronixx’s deckchair anthem “Eternal Light” to bask in the orange glow of a Kingston sunset.

Of the clear Jamaican influence that runs through the whole of this new record, Rapsody concludes, “When I was doing the color board of what I wanted this album to feel like, it was green, black and gold [like the Jamaican flag], so it’s crazy you picked up on that! I kept talking to my producer Major Seven about how Lauryn Hill always picked those rap beats that were real emotional, but never sad-feeling. Her music has this vibrancy, right? Major Seven was like: ‘That’s because of the Caribbean, Jamaican influence!’ So, we definitely went to Jamaica with the sound of this new album. This new album is all about dancing through the pain; that’s a very Jamaican concept.”

To celebrate the release of Please Don’t Cry, Stereogum had a heart-to-heart chat, taking in everything from the mainstream’s hyper-sexualisation of women to channeling the blues and getting birthday calls from Stevie Wonder. The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

I can’t stop thinking about this lyric on the new album when you rap about getting tired of seeing ass and it now being just “everyday shit.” I don’t sense that you’re criticising sex-positive raps by women in hip hop, but rather feeling frustrated that maybe the mainstream pushes that specific type of music at us too much, which can be samey. That the mainstream and major labels can sometimes only market women in hip hop one way, which can be lazy. What led to that frustration?

RAPSODY: I don’t want to put down any women in hip-hop right now who twerk or whatever. It’s just, like, that’s all we see in hip-hop right now! It’s so redundant, because nobody is being original or authentic with it. We loved Lil Kim and Foxxy Brown when they came out. Cardi B too. That’s who they were! But all these years later and that still can’t be everybody’s same story, right?

Right now it’s sex, sex, sex, sex sells! With a lot of the new women in music, it will just be twerking, twerking, twerking. And, after a while, I was just feeling like, “Okay, everyone’s just doing the same thing. This is everyday shit now!” Even the guys after a while, they’re not even excited. It’s boring to them, too.

When you see a Tierra Whack, what makes you stop is because it’s so different and authentic. When you see a BbyMutha or Leikeli47, they are being great just by being themselves. My whole message is like, believe that doing you is good enough! The world will tell you differently, like, “This twerking thing popped off, so this is exactly what you gotta do now, too!” Nah, being who you are is good enough to be successful. Otherwise you’re gonna be chasing [fame] too hard, and you’re gonna burn out too quickly.

I guess you could argue there’s a lot of modern pop songs about fucking, but there aren’t many about true sensuality. I love your new song “Lonely Women” because I can tell it’s really important you rap about the art of making love and being still with somebody; even if that somebody ends up being yourself. These are intimate things Minnie Riperton used to write about, and your songwriting reminds me of hers.

RAPSODY: I love Minnie! You know I recorded 360 songs for this new album, and a lot of them were love songs. Maybe in rap we talk a lot about the raunchy side of sex, which is cool and has its place, but what about the ebbs and flows of love? “Lonely Women” is me speaking up for the lonely women who haven’t found that special someone and they’re all alone. I was playing off the metaphor that maybe when we masturbate sometimes, you have to learn how to please yourself, so when you do have a partner you can communicate this to them. You have to learn to love yourself first and understand your own pleasure, ahead of any sex thing! Like I say on this record, intimacy is better than somebody kissing you between your legs or on your neck. Intimacy is about sitting up talking late with someone or being safe with somebody, sitting in solitude and silence together. Intimacy is much more interesting to me [as a songwriter].