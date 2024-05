Last month, Peggy Gou announced her debut full-length album, I Hear You, which will be out in June. It includes “1+1=11,” the Lenny Kravitz collab “I Believe In Love Again,” and her hit single “(It Goes Like) Nanana.” Today, she’s sharing another new song from it, “Lobster Telephone.” Check it out below.

I Hear You is out 6/7 via XL.