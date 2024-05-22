Next month, Lukas Frank will release the new Storefront Church album Ink & Oil, the follow-up to 2021’s As We Pass, which earned him the title of our Band To Watch. So far the Los Angeles musician has shared “The High Room” and “Coal,” and he’s keeping up the momentum with the new single “Melting Mirror.”

“Melting Mirror” is another enormous, haunting sprawl that feels taken from a film soundtrack. It begins as an intimate piano ballad before quickly ascending into something much bigger and holier. The crescendo disappears as immediately as it appeared, only to return with more force at the end. Hear it below.

Ink & Oil is out 6/28.