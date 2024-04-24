Last month, our 2021 Band To Watch Storefront Church released the staggering song “The High Room.” Lucky for us, that track was a glimpse into his new album, Ink & Oil, which Lukas Frank is announcing today. The second single “Coal” is out now.

“Coal” is sinister, pairing well with its black-and-white video of Frank performing the song live with a band to no audience, massive chandeliers hanging cartoonishly above the empty floor.

Ink & Oil was inspired by familial lore; in the ’90s, Frank’s great uncle Roger vanished from his prison cell during a five-year sentence and left nothing behind but an orange. His body was never found, but Frank would see him in recurring nightmares. The album was produced, written, and performed by Frank, recorded with a full live orchestra, and co-arranged by Travis Warner. Watch the “Coal” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The High Room”

02 “Faith In Oil”

03 “Melting Mirror”

04 “King Of The Lobby”

05 “Burn The Roses”

06 “Words In The Rind”

07 “Coal”

08 “Manhattan Project”

09 “Orange Grove”

10 “Divine Distraction”

11 “Shadowboxing”

12 “Tapping On The Glass”

Ink & Oil is out 6/28.