Storefront Church – “The High Room”

New Music March 20, 2024 9:36 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2021, Lukas Frank released his debut full-length as Storefront Church and became our Band To Watch. Last year, he shared an EP of covers featuring Phoebe Bridgers as well as an EP entitled Episodes. Today, the LA musician is unleashing “The High Room.”

“The High Room” is a grandiose paean with a moving string section and just as impactful lyrics: “Her eyes held the sun like a message/ Through chandelier tears she reflected/ The river-street as she spoke to me,” Frank intones. It’s a preview of his new record coming later this year. Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
03/21 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
03/23 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd
with Laetitia Sadier

