In 2021, Lukas Frank released his debut full-length as Storefront Church and became our Band To Watch. Last year, he shared an EP of covers featuring Phoebe Bridgers as well as an EP entitled Episodes. Today, the LA musician is unleashing “The High Room.”

“The High Room” is a grandiose paean with a moving string section and just as impactful lyrics: “Her eyes held the sun like a message/ Through chandelier tears she reflected/ The river-street as she spoke to me,” Frank intones. It’s a preview of his new record coming later this year. Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

03/21 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/23 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

with Laetitia Sadier