Stream Storefront Church’s New Episodes EP

New Music October 16, 2023 9:50 AM By James Rettig

Stream Storefront Church’s New Episodes EP

New Music October 16, 2023 9:50 AM By James Rettig

Storefront Church, the project of Los Angeles musician Lukas Frank, has released a new EP called Episodes. It comes a couple years after the Band To Watch‘s debut album As We Pass and less than a year after Frank teamed up with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Circuit Des Yeux, and George Clarke for a series of covers.

“I have a finished album I’ve been sitting on for two years now waiting to find the right home since leaving Sargent House,” Frank wrote in an Instagram post when the EP came out last Friday. “In lieu of putting songs out from that record I made this EP. It’s written about my home Los Angeles with the help of my community here. I think the songs represent what I love and love to hate about living here my whole life.”

Listen below.

The Episodes EP is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

2 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Chino Moreno

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest